Disney's subscription-based streaming service experienced a few hiccups in the hours after its launch, according to frustrated users on social media.

Dozens of customers tweeted at the Disney Plus Twitter account to say they're having trouble connecting to the app. Many tweets included screencaps of error messages telling the user that their device was "unable to connect to Disney Plus" and to "try again later."

Though the official Disney Plus Twitter account has offered help to a few users who had trouble with their subscription and login, it has not offered a fix to connectivity problems.

Not everyone on social media reported issues with Disney Plus. Many tweeted photos of the new service in action.

Media contacts for Disney Plus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disney Plus launched Tuesday after years of planning. The service offers a library of thousands of classic Disney titles, as well as every Marvel and Star Wars movie. The service debuted at a price of $7 a month and $70 a year.

@disneyplus um tech diff's much?? Woke up early and got the day off to binge... all I'm seeing is a loading icon and this... pic.twitter.com/8bTBUTjq6P — Nessa✌🏽 (@MicroMachine_89) November 12, 2019

Well shucks @disneyplus I have been really excited about this. I guess many many other people have been too. I hope this gets resolved soon. pic.twitter.com/nDdsdAmbwM — HotSauce (@NerdSquad) November 12, 2019

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.