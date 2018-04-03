Detroit man shot and killed while live on Instagram

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a teen was shot in the back of the head while live on Instagram.

According to police, it happened in a home in the 17600 block of San Juan on the city's west side.

Police say just before midnight, two 18-year-old men were live on Instagram with guns and money. Per the suspect, he accidentally put his finger on the trigger and discharged the rifle, striking the other 18-year-old in the back of the head in the living room.

Police and medics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

The other 18-year-old was taken into custody.