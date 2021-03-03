Crossing guard supervisor's quick thinking saves girl from being hit by car in Florida

Video from Florida shows that the quick thinking of a crossing guard supervisor saved a young girl from getting hit by a car.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) shared the video of Kathleen Quinn from Jan. 27 in honor of Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.

A seven-year-old was crossing the intersection in Valrico, Florida, when a car swept through.

Even though Quinn was in the middle of the road, with her stop sign raised above her head, the driver did not slow down.

She reached for the young girl, who was walking her bike across the street, and prevented what could have been a tragic accident, HCSO said.

Mia Carlson witnessed the incident as she waited for her daughter on the other side of the road. Overcome with gratitude, Carlson contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to report Quinn's heroic actions.

"Ms. Kathleen Quinn is nothing less than a hero," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Though she has only served two years as a crossing guard, she undoubtedly possesses the skills and, above all, the intuition needed to perform this critical duty. Without hesitation, she stepped into harm's way to protect a child from a reckless driver. I am overwhelmed with pride to say she is part of our team of dedicated crossing guards who treat every child on their route as their own and ensure they get to and from school safely."

According to HCSO, 295 crossing guards help the county's children get to and from school safely.

This story was originally published by Dan Trujillo on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.