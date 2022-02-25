Watch
COVID-stricken mom reunites with baby 2 months after birth

Kata Sasvari/AP
In this image provided by Kata Sasvari, Macenzee Keller, 20, of Manchester, N.H., clutches her two-month-old son Zachery for the first time since she giving birth, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., Feb. 3, 2022. Keller delivered Zachery on Nov. 28, 2021, while on a ventilator at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. N.H., after being stricken with COVID-19. (Kata Sasvari photograph via AP)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:04:26-05

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 20-year-old New Hampshire woman has reunited with her new baby after fighting for her life against COVID-19 for two months.

Macenzee Keller gave birth by emergency cesarean section in November, but had to be kept under sedation, breathing with the help of machines.

She spent 47 days having her blood pumped in and out of a machine that removes carbon dioxide.

Keller wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, saying she wanted to wait until after giving birth.

The doctors and nurses who treated her say her recovery is amazing.

