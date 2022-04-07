Watch
COVID spending bill stalls in Senate as GOP, Dems stalemate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., calls on a reporter as he speaks to the media after a Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 07, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — A compromise $10 billion measure buttressing the government’s COVID-19 defenses has stalled in the Senate.

It seems all but certainly sidetracked in that chamber for weeks, victim of a campaign-season fight over the incendiary issue of immigration.

There was abundant finger-pointing Wednesday but no signs that the two parties were near resolving their stalemate over a bipartisan pandemic bill that President Joe Biden and top Democrats wanted Congress to approve this week.

And with Senate Democrats' top goal this week being the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the COVID-19 bill seemed sure to slip at least until Congress returns after a two-week recess.

