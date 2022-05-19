Watch
Court reinstates New York City’s ban on police restraints

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has reinstated a New York City law that prohibits the city’s police officers from putting pressure on a person’s torso while making an arrest, reversing a lower court ruling that labeled the measure as “unconstitutionally vague.”

A five-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court ruled that the law, passed in 2020 the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, is clear in what officers can and can’t do and won’t lead to arbitrary or discriminatory enforcement.

Messages seeking comment were left Thursday with the Police Benevolent Association and lawyers for the city.

