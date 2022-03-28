Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Country singer Jeff Carson dies at age 58

jeffcarson.jpg
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)<br/>
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996 in Universal City, Calif. The country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.
jeffcarson.jpg
Posted at 9:31 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:31:03-04

Country singer Jeff Carson died after suffering a heart attack in Tennessee, the singer's publicist said in a statement.

Carson is best known for his song "Not On Your Love" which reached No. 1 on the Billboard country chart.

"In total, Carson’s career achieved 14 charted singles on the Billboard chart," Carson's publicist said.

Carson retired from music in 2009 and became a police officer in Tennessee.

However, he came out of retirement in 2019.

"Most recently Carson signed with Encore Music Group and has been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording a specialty album to be released later this year that included duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills, and Craig Morgan," his publicist said.

Carson leaves behind a wife and son.

He was 58 years old.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News