Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

A physician representing a Japanese medical body has warned that holding the Tokyo Olympics could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus.

Dr. Naoto Ueyama is the chairman of the Japan Doctors Unions.

He says the IOC and the Japanese government are underestimating the risks.

He says it is very difficult to predict what might happen at the Olympics.

He also criticized IOC member Richard Pound for telling a British newspaper that “barring Armageddon” the Tokyo Olympics would open on July 23.

Ueyama says “the Olympic Games are not something that should be held even to the extent of Armageddon.”

