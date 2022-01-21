CDC warns unvaccinated seniors about increased hospitalization risk

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that older adults who are not vaccinated are at a significantly higher risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 than seniors who are vaccinated.

The CDC looked at adults who were 65 years old and up.

Those who had not been vaccinated were nearly 50 times more likely to end up in the hospital compared to those who were fully vaccinated and boosted.

Unvaccinated seniors were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to their peers who only received two doses of the shot.

The risk went down, but not significantly, for unvaccinated adults between 50 and 64 years old.

The European Medicine Agency also released data today that showed getting fully vaccinated and boosted is the best protection against the Omicron variant.

The variant has caused breakthrough cases among the vaccinated.

But health experts say people who have received the booster shot are unlikely to develop severe symptoms and have a significantly lower risk of death from COVID-19.