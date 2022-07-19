CDC ends COVID-19 monitoring program for cruise ships

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that it is no longer updating COVID-19 case counts on board cruise ships.

The CDC previously used a color-coded system to show the spread of COVID-19 on cruise ships.

“CDC has worked closely with the cruise industry, state, territorial, and local health authorities, and federal and seaport partners to provide a safer and healthier environment for cruise passengers and crew,” the CDC said in its explanation. “Cruise ships have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs.

“Additionally, cruise travelers have access to recommendations that allow them to make informed decisions about cruise ship travel. While cruising poses some risk of COVID-19 transmission, CDC will continue to publish guidance to help cruise ships continue to provide a safer and healthier environment for crew, passengers, and communities going forward.”

Cruise ships were among the first impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. The CDC issued no-sail orders, which kept ships at bay for months into the pandemic.

As vaccinations became more widespread, cruise ships began to open, but many had testing and vaccination requirements. Many of those guidelines have slowly fallen away in recent months.

For instance, Norwegian Cruise Lines dropped its COVID-19 testing requirement before boarding earlier this month.