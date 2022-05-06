Army separates 505 members who didn't meet COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The U.S. Army announced Friday it has separated 505 members for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, the Army said 97% of its full members are fully vaccinated, while 88% of Army Reserves are considered fully vaccinated.

While detailed data from the Reserves will not be public until after June 30, the Army said it disapproved 671 out of 723 requests for medical exemptions. The Army said it approved 22 of the requests. Additionally, the Army said it disapproved 927 out of 4,302 requests for religious exemptions. The Army approved eight religious exemptions for the vaccine.

The Army said it has reprimanded 3,392 members related to the vaccine.

Active-duty members had a Dec. 15, 2021 deadline, and Reserve and National Guard units are expected to be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022.

