Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates laps Washington DC

A group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, D.C., deliberately driving slowly to snarl traffic.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Mar 07, 2022
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A large group of truck drivers and their supporters who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, D.C., deliberately driving slowly to snarl traffic.

Protesters staged at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland during the weekend before heading down a single lane of Interstate 81. News outlets reported their plan was to drive onto the Capital Beltway, circle it twice and then return to Hagerstown.

The “People’s Convoy” follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border.

