Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Congress passes emergency Capitol security money, Afghan aid

items.[0].image.alt
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
The U.S. Capitol as seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Virus Outbreak Washington
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 16:23:39-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed emergency legislation that will bolster security at the Capitol and repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.

It will also increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war.

House passage sends the $2.1 billion bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The Senate had approved the legislation Thursday morning, 98-0.

Senators struck a bipartisan agreement on the legislation this week, two months after the House had passed a bill that would have provided around twice as much for Capitol security.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of early July 29, 2021