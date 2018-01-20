'Come get it': 7 arrested in Indiana after man advertises marijuana on Facebook

WRTV
12:41 AM, Jan 20, 2018
"Come Get It" the Facebook post says, and on Friday, Jan. 17, the Johnson County Sheriff's Department executed a sealed search warrant for the residence of Andrew Kochinsky.

Brandon Mike was charged with possession of marijuana

Christopher Williams was charged with possession of marijuana

David Gunning was charged with maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances

Dylan Gunning was charged with possession of marijuana

Heather Matthews was charged with possession of marijuana

Paula Gunning was charged with maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances

Andrew Konchinsky was charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana

Seven people have been charged after an Indiana man posted a photo of marijuana on his Facebook page along with the caption "Come get it."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office charged Andrew Konchinsky with unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana, according to court documents. Konchinsky's Facebook post is what prompted the JCSO's investigation.

In addition to Konchinsky, six other people were charged: 

  • Paula Gunning was charged with maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances.
  • Heather Matthews was charged with possession of marijuana
  • Dylan Gunning was charged with possession of marijuana
  • David Gunning was charged with maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances
  • Christopher Williams was charged with possession of marijuana
  • Brandon Mike wa charged with possession of marijuana

 

