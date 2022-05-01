Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine

A former U.S. Marine who died last week in Ukraine was believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting there.

An undetermined number of other Americans _ many with military backgrounds _ are thought to be in the country battling Russian forces beside both Ukrainians and volunteers from other countries, even though U.S. forces aren’t directly involved in fighting aside from sending military materiel, humanitarian aid and money.

Russia’s invasion has given Ukraine’s embassy in Washington the task of fielding inquiries from thousands of Americans who want to help.

Ukraine is using the internet to recruit volunteers for the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.