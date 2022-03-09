Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach

DENVER (AP) — A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who has sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment alleges she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country.

Tina Peters is a Republican elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Mesa County and was charged with 10 counts.

They include attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and first-degree official misconduct.

Also facing charges in the case is Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.

Over the past year, Peters has appeared onstage with supporters of former President Donald Trump who made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.