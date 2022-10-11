Coast Guard rescues boaters fighting off sharks

A fishing trip turned into a scary ordeal for three people off the coast of Louisiana.

They were reported missing after they didn't return from their trip on Saturday.

The Coast Guard says crews searched more than 1,200 miles before spotting the boaters in the water.

Two of the boaters were seen fending off sharks, according to the Coast Guard.

A boat crew was able to pull them out of the water. They both had injuries to their hands and were suffering from hypothermia, the Coast Guard said.

The third boater was hoisted from the water by a Coast Guard helicopter.

All the boaters were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

"If the family member had not notified the Coast Guard, and if these three boaters were not wearing life jackets, this could've been a completely different outcome," said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator.