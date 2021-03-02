Menu

CMA Fest canceled for 2nd year in a row due to COVID-19

Wade Payne/AP
FILE - Miranda Lambert performs during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn. on June 12, 2011. The country music festival will be cancelled for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is one of the oldest country music festivals after starting in 1972. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Country music festival CMA Fest will be canceled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMA Fest is one of the oldest country music festivals with its start in 1972 as Fan Fair.

The Country Music Association announced Tuesday that there were still too many challenges to holding a major music festival even as COVID-19 vaccines were becoming more available.

The festival typically draws many out-of-state and international visitors to Nashville, Tennessee, who would be impacted by travel restrictions.

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says the festival couldn't be rescheduled for later in the year.

According to WTVF, CMA said the 2022 music festival is scheduled to happen June 9-12.

