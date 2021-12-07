Closing arguments to begin Wednesday in Jussie Smollett trial

The jury in the Jussie Smollett trial could get the case as early as Wednesday.

Smollett is accused of faking a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019.

The "Empire" returned to the stand on Tuesday.

According to NBC Chicago, Smollett continued to deny he was involved in the alleged attack.

Brothers Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo claim Smollett helped them plan the fake attack. Smollett called the accusation a “bold-faced lie,” NBC Chicago reported.

The defense rested its case Tuesday, and the jury was released for the day.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday. The jury will get the case once the closing arguments conclude.

Smollett faces up to three years in prison if convicted.