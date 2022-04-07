Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Closing arguments begin in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

Boy Scouts of America stays active from a distance
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform badge during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Boy Scouts of America stays active from a distance
Posted at 9:40 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 21:40:47-04

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case.

A Delaware judge must decide whether to approve a reorganization plan the BSA negotiated over the past two years.

It would establish a $2.6 billion trust fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children in Scouting, while allowing the Boy Scouts to continue as an ongoing enterprise.

The Texas-based organization sought bankruptcy protection in 2020, seeking to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a settlement trust for abuse victims.

More than 82,000 sexual abuse claims have since been filed in the bankruptcy case.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News