Closing arguments begin in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case.

A Delaware judge must decide whether to approve a reorganization plan the BSA negotiated over the past two years.

It would establish a $2.6 billion trust fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children in Scouting, while allowing the Boy Scouts to continue as an ongoing enterprise.

The Texas-based organization sought bankruptcy protection in 2020, seeking to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a settlement trust for abuse victims.

More than 82,000 sexual abuse claims have since been filed in the bankruptcy case.