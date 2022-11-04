Clark's recalling some women's shoes due to toxic chemical

Clark's has recalled several different types of women's shoes.

The recall includes shoes sold under the Breeze Ave, Breeze Shore and Breeze Step names. It only applies to shoes in navy blue.

"Prolonged and direct contact with the shoes’ upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects," the U.S. Consumer Product Commission stated.

The agency reports that about 113,000 pairs of shoes were sold at various retailers across the U.S., including Macy's, JCPenney, and Kohl's. They were also sold online through the Clarks website and Amazon.

People can return their shoes for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.