Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

Posted at 12:47 PM, May 14, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month.

That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade.

The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned.

He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust.

Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

