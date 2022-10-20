Cincinnati youth football coach gunned down after practice

CINCINNATI (AP) — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished.

Police say 37-year-old Jermaine Knox died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night.

Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

No children were injured.

Knox coached the Trojan Black team and was remembered during a memorial service on Wednesday night as a mentor to many children in the community.

"I'm hurting because I loved the guy and the guy loved me and I see he loved you all because you're all here," one of the coaches told WCPO.

Some of those that gathered to remember Knox told the news outlet that it was scary that the shooting happened so close to where the kids were playing.

"This right here is supposed to be a safe haven for these kids — this is one of those neutral zones that ain't nobody should be allowed to come and touch this," another coach told the news outlet.

It was not clear what led to the shooting.

Police are seeking a suspect, but they have little information to go on.

They encouraged community members to come forward.