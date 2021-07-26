Watch
Child dies after fall from second floor of Denver-area mall

Posted at 6:16 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 18:16:31-04

DENVER (AP) -- A 2-year-old boy who slipped out of his father's arms and fell from the second floor of a suburban Denver mall has died.

The Denver Post reports that the father was holding his son at the top of an escalator at the Town Center of Aurora on Sunday when the boy pushed forward and fell to the first floor. The child died early Monday. His name has not been released.

Aurora police say it appears the fall was an accident but are still investigating and have asked anyone who saw it to come forward.

Representatives for the mall offered "thoughts and prayers" for the boy's family and said in a news release they are working with the city's fire and police departments as they investigate.

No other information has been released.

