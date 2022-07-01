Chicago cop wounded, 3 people killed in shootings within 24-hour span

Authorities in Chicago are investigating several shootings that occurred in the city within a 24-hour span.

Police say two men were shot and killed early Friday morning in downtown Chicago.

According to the Chicago-Sun Times, around 1:45 a.m., five men were leaving a business when they got into an argument with another person they did not know.

That person then took out a gun and began shooting, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old and 26-year-old, The Chicago Tribune reported.

According to the newspapers, the 29-year-old victim was shot in the left side of the head, and the 26-year-old was shot in the chest.

They both were pronounced dead at a local hospital, the newspapers reported.

The Associated Press reported that three others were injured in the shooting.

The news outlets reported that no one had been arrested.

News of the deadly shooting comes as police responded to multiple shootings within 24 hours.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was killed, and a 13-year-old was injured during a shooting in Bronzeville, the newspapers reported.

Later Friday afternoon, a Chicago police officer responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment was shot as he stepped off an elevator, Chief David Brown said during a press conference.

The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition at a local hospital.

Mayor Lightfoot joins Superintendent David Brown for a media availability. https://t.co/sZ8u6JfZSG — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 1, 2022

Chief Brown said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect, an ex-convict, was arrested, the AP reported.