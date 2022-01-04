CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

LAS VEGAS (AP) —The CES tech convention in Las Vegas will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, one day shorter than originally planned.

The sprawling exhibition will take place during a surge of the COVID-19 virus.

The Consumer Technology Association said the show was shorted due to an uptick in infection.

The CTA by late December was anticipating between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, down from more than 170,000 who came for the last in-person gathering two years ago.

T-Mobile's CEO was scheduled to deliver a keynote address. It will now be online.

Several major companies have also pulled out of the in-person event. CNN reports Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Intel and Meta will not attend the event in Las Vegas.

For this year's event, guests must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask. They are also encouraged to test before arriving at the venue.