Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Judy Ware poses for a photo outside of her restaurant in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Judy Ware is preparing to resume table service at the Ranch after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. A fire set during unrest following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis destroyed the restaurant’s interior, and takeout-only couldn't sustain the business, which has been operating for more than 50 years. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHICAGO (AP) — For decades, Black residents have been leaving some of the nation's largest cities while suburbs have seen Black population growth.

The 2020 U.S. census shows these trends have spread to more areas.

The changes have been particularly notable in Chicago.

The city gained population overall but lost 85,000 Black residents — more than any other U.S. city after Detroit.

Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood alone lost roughly 1,600 Black residents in an area of less than 1 square mile.

Businesses are struggling and boarded up homes are common.

Meanwhile, 13 miles away along the Indiana border, suburban Lansing has seen a roughly 50% increase in Black population.

