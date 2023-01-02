Celine Dion excluded from Rolling Stone's list of greatest singers

Rolling Stone ruffled some feathers after releasing its list of the "200 Greatest Singers of All Time."

Several high-profile vocalists are absent from the list, including global superstar Celine Dion. The list led to immediate backlash online, with people comparing Dion's talent with others who made the list.

Rolling Stone says its list was compiled by its staff and "key contributors" after considering originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog and the breadth of their musical legacy.

Rolling Stone appeared to know it would receive some criticism for this list, which it says is not a list of the greatest voices.

Nonetheless, other notables left off the list include Jennifer Hudson, Pink, Tony Bennett and Madonna.

The list includes artists from various backgrounds, including Ozzy Osbourne, George Straight, Kelly Clarkson, Bill Withers, and Janis Joplin.

Aretha Franklin earned the top spot on the list. Following Franklin in the top five are Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holliday and Mariah Carey.