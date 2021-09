The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is investigating a salmonella outbreak that is linked to 127 illnesses across 25 states.

The CDC says a specific food has not yet been linked to the "fast-growing outbreak."

So far, 18 people have been hospitalized. No one has died.

The CDC says symptoms of severe Salmonella exposure include diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration

Most people infected with salmonella recover without treatment after four to seven days, the CDC says.