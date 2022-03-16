Cargo ship stuck near Maryland, year after sister vessel blocked Suez Canal

BALTIMORE — A cargo ship remains stuck after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay near Maryland on Sunday. News of the ship getting stuck comes a year after its sister vessel, Ever Given, blocked the Suez Canal.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to try to free the 1,000-foot container vessel, called the Ever Forward.

Officials say it's not obstructing traffic, there is no fuel leakage, and no injuries or damage have been reported so far, Reuters reported.

Coast Guard responders work with personnel from the Maryland Department of the Environment to monitor the container ship, investigate how the ship became grounded, and develop a plan to refloat the vessel safely.

According to ABC News, the ship left the Port of Baltimore Sunday and was headed to Norfolk, Virginia, before it became stuck on what is believed to be a sandbar.

The news outlet reported that the ship was stuck in about 23-feet of water.

It's part of the same fleet of cargo ships owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., which also owns the Ever Given.

The Ever Given was the vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal for a week last year, causing massive problems for global shipping.