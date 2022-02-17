Watch
'Candy Bomber' who dropped sweets during Berlin airlift dies

Michael Probst/AP
FILE - "Candy Bomber" pilot Gail Halvorsen gives thumbs up in front of an old US military aircraft with the name "The Berlin Train" in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 21, 2016. The man known as the "Candy Bomber" for his airdrops of sweets during the Berlin Airlift when World War II ended nearly 75 years ago has died. Gail Halvorsen was 101 when he died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in his home state of Utah surrounded by most of his children after a brief illness, James Stewart, the director of the Gail Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation, said Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 17, 2022
DENVER (AP) — A U.S. military pilot known as the "Candy Bomber" for his airdrops of sweets during the Berlin airlift after World War II ended has died.

Gail Halvorsen died Wednesday in his home state of Utah.

He was 101.

According to the Associated Press, died following a brief illness and was surrounded by his most of his children.

He was beloved in Berlin, which he last visited in 2019 when the city celebrated the 70th anniversary of the day that the Soviets lifted their post-War World II blockade cutting off supplies to West Berlin.

Halvorsen's mission started after he was struck by how a group of children behind a fence at the airport eagerly accepted his offer of two sticks of gum.

Dubbed “Operation Little Vittles,” the AP reported that he use his own candy ration and used handkerchiefs as parachutes before other pilots and crews joined in.

