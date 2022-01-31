Watch
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

The Prime Minister has been in isolation since Thursday
Jens Meyer/AP
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada speaks on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jan 31, 2022
OTTAWA, Canada — Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

He wrote, “This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines.”

Trudeau encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.

The news comes after one of the Prime Minister’s children had tested positive for Covid on Friday.

Trudeau has been in isolation since Thursday.

He told The Canadian Press Friday that he felt fine and had no symptoms.

He had tested negative that day.

Trudeau and his family have been quarantined in an undisclosed location since Saturday, following anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa.

