Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Pat Wellenbach/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Canadian flag flies beside an American flag outside a condo complex at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, on Thursday, July 12, 2007. The seven-mile long beach has long been a haven for Canadian tourists. Business owners report that there are more Canadians than ever before because of the soaring Canadian dollar which makes it a more affordable vacation. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
Posted at 6:03 PM, Mar 20, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Canadian Teamsters and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage Sunday that halted trains across Canada and interrupted shipments to and from the U.S.

More than 3,000 CP Rail conductors, engineers, train and yard workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference are off the job after negotiators failed to reach a deal by a midnight deadline.

Both sides say they are talking with federal mediators.

Canadian Pacific covers much of the U.S. Midwest and is a large shipper of potash and fertilizer for agriculture.

It also carries grain from the U.S. to Canada.

