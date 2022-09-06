Canadian mass stabbing suspect spotted, nearby residents to stay inside

Mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanders, one of two people accused of fatally stabbing 10 Canadians, was spotted in an Indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police urged residents of the James Smith Cree Nation to remain inside following the spotting. Residents were also told not to approach if they see Sanders.

Sanders’ brother Damien Sanders was found dead on Monday, the CBC reported. Damien Sanders, the other suspect in the mass stabbing incident, died from a wound that did not appear to be self-inflicted, officials said.

In addition to the 10 fatal stabbings, 18 people were wounded on Sunday. Officials said stabbings occurred in 13 different locations. As of Monday, 13 remained hospitalized, the CBC reported.

The first stabbings were reported by James Smith Cree Nation officials early Sunday morning. The area has a population of nearly 2,400.