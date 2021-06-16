Californians excited to head outdoors despite extreme heat threat

COVID-19 restrictions are now lifted in California and people are heading outdoors despite an extreme heat threat.

It may officially still be spring, but a summer-like heat wave has arrived in southern California.

Some areas hit a record 120 degrees and many other locations across southern California also topped 100 degrees.

Despite the heat, people are heading outdoors. Some are hitting the hiking trails with their pets and plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Officials are considering asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity this week.

Further north in the Bay area, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning beginning Wednesday with temperatures expected in the 90s and 100s.

Officials expect the hottest part of the week to be Thursday, and are reminding residents to drink plenty of water and to stay in shaded areas whenever possible.