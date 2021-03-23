Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

California winery offers ‘dream job’

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo taken May 20, 2009 shows a glass made especially for Pinot Noir is held during a Riedel Crystal wine glass tasting at the Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville, Calif. Can a fancier glass add class to your wine? Stemware manufacturers say yes, claiming that different shapes and sizes can improve or detract from a wine.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Food Sip Glass Conflict
Posted at 11:26 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 23:26:27-04

Murphy-Goode Winery in California is seeking applicants for a “dream job” that pays $10,000 a month and allows the winner to live at the winery rent free.

The position is good for one year.

There is some work required, however. The successful applicant will learn the ropes of being a winemaker. The person will also be tasked with promoting the winery.

In order to be considered, Murphy-Goode is looking for applicants to submit a brief video to explain why they’re the best applicant for the job. The winery is accepting applications through June.

Applicants can go here to upload their application.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right