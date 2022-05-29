Watch
California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy

Posted at 4:49 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 16:49:56-04

BAYSIDE, Calif. — Authorities say three third-grade students at a Northern California elementary school were hospitalized after inadvertently eating cannabis gummies.

Officials say a student shared the gummies with four other kids during their snack recess on Thursday at Jacoby Creek Elementary in Humboldt County.

The student who brought the edibles to school didn’t know they contained marijuana.

All three kids were released from the hospital and are doing well.

The principal says the classroom was initially evacuated over concerns the kids might have been reacting to carbon monoxide exposure.

The Arcata Police Department is investigating.

WPTV Treasure Coast News