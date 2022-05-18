California reaches average of $6 per gallon, more states could soon follow

California is now the first state to ever record an average gas price of $6 per gallon, according to data from GasBuddy and AAA.

While California is seeing the highest gas prices in the country, experts warn that more states could soon follow.

Analysts at JPMorgan tell CNN the national gas price average could reach $6 per gallon by the end of summer.

This comes as drivers continue to hit the road, despite high gas prices. Demand is only expected to go up during the summer.

The other two states with the highest gas prices include Hawaii and Nevada.

Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma have the lowest gas prices in the country, according to GasBuddy data. But Oklahoma just crossed the $4 per gallon threshold on Wednesday, according to AAA data.