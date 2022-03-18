Watch
California prepares for 3rd dry year after few winter storms

Ethan Swope/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, a family walks over cracked mud near Lake Oroville's shore as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif. State water officials are preparing to tell major urban and agricultural water agencies on Friday, March 18, 2022, that they'll get even less water from state supplies than the small amount they were promised at the start of the year. Lake Oroville is currently 68% of its historical average supply.(AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
Posted at 6:06 AM, Mar 18, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Drought-stricken California is facing another year of parched conditions and pleas for conservation as the winter comes to a close with little rain and snow.

State water officials are preparing Friday to tell urban and agricultural water agencies that they will get even less water from state supplies than planned when the year began.

Major reservoirs remain below normal levels, and Californians aren't saving as much water as state officials hoped.

The state may end the month recording the driest January through March in at least a century.

The drought in the nation's most populous state is part of a megadrought gripping the U.S. West.

