California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road

Nathan Howard/AP
Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 17:07:15-05

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates has begun a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area.

Several hundred people rallied Wednesday in the Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about 20 trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road.

It wasn't clear how many planned to go all the way.

It's one of several U.S. convoys modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests which shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks.

A statement by organizers of the Adelanto group call it “The People’s Convoy.”

They plan to arrive in the Washington, D.C., area on March 5.

