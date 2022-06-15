Watch
Bus driver says he didn't know his gummy snacks included THC

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 15, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the steering wheel while snacking on gummies infused with THC.

Jinhuan Chen appeared Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court after being arrested at his home in Boston.

Chen was driving 38 passengers from the Mohegan Sun Casino on March 13 when he stopped the bus on the side of Interstate 95 in Stratford.

Police say they found Chen unconscious next to an open package of Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews.

Chen told a judge he had no idea he had been snacking on anything but regular candy.

