Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Bureau of Indian Affairs launches site to aid cases involving indigenous people

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
FILE - A missing poster for Ashley HeavyRunner Loring is posted to the entrance of a grocery store on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Mont., Thursday, July 12, 2018. At first, her relatives say, tribal police suggested Ashley was old enough to take off on her own. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and tribal police headed up the initial investigation. The FBI later took over. BIA spokeswoman Nedra Darling says 55 people have been interviewed and 38 searches conducted. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Ashley HeavyRunner Loring
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 13:07:12-05

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has launched a new website set to help cases involving indigenous people.

Officials launched the website in December to connect those to the proper authorities who might have information about cases involving missing and murdered indigenous people.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has plagued Indian Country for too long, with cases often going unsolved and unaddressed,” said Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, in a press release. “This new website represents a new tool in the effort to keep communities safe and provide closure for families.”

People can share information to help investigators solve cases committed in Indian Country through the site.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.