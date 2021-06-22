Building collapses in Oklahoma for unknown reasons

Several roads in downtown Eufaula, Oklahoma were closed Thursday morning after a building collapsed overnight.

You can see the building is completely caved in and some of the rubble is lying on the road and sidewalk.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Officials still aren't sure what caused the building to collapse.

Several residents say the building is old and had been held up by two steel beams.

"Whenever I posted I had a lot of people slide-up and say wow it finally caved,' so I think everybody expected it to happen," said resident Tori McNatt.

There is no current time frame for when this will be all cleared up.