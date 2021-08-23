Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns following COVID-19 pause

An English tradition returned Monday.

For the first time since March 2020, the ceremonial changing of the guard ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace.

💂Look who's back at Buckingham Palace... 🥁 For the first time since March 2020 the State Ceremonial Musicians of The Band of the Household Division performed while the #ChangingTheGuard ceremony took place on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace! pic.twitter.com/U0jMVRCzLx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 23, 2021

The Royal Family said the Band of the Coldstream Guards and the Band of the Scots Guard performed a special tribute to the delegation representing the country in the Paralympics, which begins Tuesday.

The ceremony is seen by millions each year at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, according to the Royal Family. Hundreds of spectators were on hand to witness its return Monday.