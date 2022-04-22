Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Boys Scouts bankruptcy judge approves sale of BSA warehouse

Boy Scouts Bankruptcy
Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, shows a detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Boy Scouts Bankruptcy
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 17:08:17-04

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge handling the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy has approved the BSA’s request to sell its warehouse and distribution center in North Carolina for roughly $13.5 million and lease back the property from the buyer.

The BSA wants to use some of the proceeds from the sale approved Friday as part of its contribution to a proposed $2.6 billion fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who claim they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.

After a monthlong trial, the judge continues to weigh whether to approve the Boy Scouts’ reorganization plan.

She noted Friday that the case presents thorny issues she has never previously faced as a bankruptcy judge.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News