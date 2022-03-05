Watch
Boston's indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 05, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — A city order that required people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces in Boston, including restaurants, shops, museums and entertainment venues, has been lifted.

The decision to lift the mask mandate Saturday was made earlier this week by city public health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu in conjunction with the city health board.

They cited a decline in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, as well as high vaccination rates.

The city still recommends masking for people at high risk of becoming sick.

Individual businesses and other venues can continue to require masks for their customers.

