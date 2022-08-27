Border Patrol agents seize $4.3M of fentanyl in Arizona

Border Patrol agents seized more than $4 million in fentanyl along the Arizona border.

Agents arrested two U.S. citizens and seized 340 packages of fentanyl pills near Gila Bend on Wednesday.

The narcotics, generally considered lethal at just 2 milligrams, were discovered while conducting a vehicle stop along Interstate 8.

During the stop, agents observed several black duffel bags in the vehicle.

Agents received consent to search the vehicle and found three bags with wrapped packages. Further investigation revealed the pills.

The driver and her female passenger face prosecution for drug charges.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, fentanyl seizures have become a top priority to agents, given the drug's extreme danger to communities.