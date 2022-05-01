Watch
Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race

Mike Stewart/AP
Dr. Dare Adewumi poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Adewumi was thrilled when he was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Ga., in the Atlanta-area near where he grew up. But he says he quickly faced racial discrimination that ultimately led to his firing and has prevented him from getting permanent work elsewhere. His lawyers and other advocates say he's not alone. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Posted at 3:53 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 15:53:03-04

ATLANTA (AP) — After Dr. Dare Adewumi was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital, he says he quickly faced racial discrimination that ultimately led to his firing.

His lawyers and other advocates say he’s not alone, that Black doctors across the country commonly experience discrimination.

That can range from microaggressions to career-threatening disciplinary actions.

Biases can become magnified in the fiercely competitive hospital environment, they say, and the underrepresentation of Black doctors can discourage them from speaking up.

Some, including Adewumi, are fighting back. He has filed a lawsuit against the hospital system where he worked alleging employment discrimination based on race.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
