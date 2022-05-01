Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race

ATLANTA (AP) — After Dr. Dare Adewumi was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital, he says he quickly faced racial discrimination that ultimately led to his firing.

His lawyers and other advocates say he’s not alone, that Black doctors across the country commonly experience discrimination.

That can range from microaggressions to career-threatening disciplinary actions.

Biases can become magnified in the fiercely competitive hospital environment, they say, and the underrepresentation of Black doctors can discourage them from speaking up.

Some, including Adewumi, are fighting back. He has filed a lawsuit against the hospital system where he worked alleging employment discrimination based on race.