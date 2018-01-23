Bill Cosby returns to the stage for first time in 3 years

For the first time in three years, Bill Cosby is entertaining during a live performance.

The embattled comedian who has faced sexual assault charges performed on Monday at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia. Cosby delivered a comedy act as part of a night honoring jazz musician Tony Williams.

Cosby could be returning to the courtroom as prosecutors are pressing charges again against the comedian after his first trial ended in a mistrial in 2017. Jury selection for Cosby's case begins on March 29.

Nearly 50 women have come forward accusing Cosby of sexual misconduct since the mid-1960s.

NPR reporter Bobby Allyn was in attendance Monday at Cosby's performance.

Bill Cosby, sitting on a stool in a hoodie at a Philly jazz club, telling stories and working the crowd. No mention yet of his looming trial on sexual assault charges. pic.twitter.com/D7qldKi79B — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018

Ok, he’s moved to the drums... pic.twitter.com/OrmUdUVKHn — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018