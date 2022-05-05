Watch
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

Evan Vucci/AP
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 05, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary.

She will be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Incumbent Jen Psaki is set to leave the role next week.

Biden is also bringing back longtime Democratic strategist Anita Dunn as his senior adviser.

Biden says Jean-Pierre “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration.”

Jean-Pierre has served as Biden’s principal deputy press secretary since Inauguration Day.

